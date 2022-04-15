Marilyn J. Bowman

Marilyn Joyce Bowman, 92, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, of natural causes in Bluffton, S.C.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1930, in Clymer, and was the daughter of Lloyd and Mabel Jane Baxter. An Indiana County resident most of her life, she graduated from Indiana High School in 1947 and married Edward Bowman on Sept. 23, 1949.
She is survived by her five children, David “Chuck” Bowman and his wife Linda, of Rochester Hills, Mich.; Richard Bowman and his wife Iza, of Roseville, Calif.; Dennis Bowman and his wife Kelli, of San Diego, Calif.; Jeffrey Bowman, of San Diego, Calif.; and Lorri Hunter and her husband Ron, of Bluffton, S.C.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her half-sister, Jackie Baxter, of Blairsville; David (Renee) Hallow, of Homer City, whom she lovingly referred to as her fifth son; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, Edward; sister, Lois (Clifford) Long, of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Merritt (Geraldine) Baxter, of Indiana; and grandson, Ian Hunter.
Her greatest joys were singing for the Lord, watching Fox News, reading history and romance novels and spending time with family and friends. A true Steelers fan, she also enjoyed fantasy football, crossword puzzles and Scrabble. Known as “Beep” or “Granny” to her grandchildren, she became fairly tech savvy navigating Netflix and playing online games as grannym230.
Marilyn was a loving mother and homemaker, who was also stubborn at times, yet fiercely loyal to her family and conservative American values. She was meticulous about her homemaking, including the “worsh” to ensure her family always looked their best. She spent a lifetime encouraging her children and grandchildren to know the Lord and to “not miss heaven.” She is now walking the streets of gold she always sang about and waiting for her family to join her.
Friends will be received at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Michael Carr presiding. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Shelocta.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Affinity Hospice at 1024 Berkeley Hall Blvd., Bluffton, SC 29909.