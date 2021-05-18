Marilyn P. Fyfe Weber

Marilyn “Lyn” Patricia Fyfe Weber, 85, of Indiana, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a long-time resident of Indiana, having lived in Raleigh, N.C., for some years before returning to Indiana.
Lyn was a devout Presbyterian of strong faith. She grew up in Maywood, N.J., where she graduated from Hackensack High School in 1953 and Fairleigh Dickinson University with an associate’s Degree in 1956. As a youth, one of her proudest accomplishments was winning a brand new typewriter in a local typing contest. She could accurately type more than 100 words per minute. She used that typewriter to type her husband Charlie’s doctoral dissertation and later the homework reports of her children. It was Lyn’s typing talents that helped her land a job as a legal secretary for attorney Theodore W. Trautwein in Hackensack, N.J., before moving to Indiana.
Lyn was an active member of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) community, where Charlie was a professor. She was renowned for her homemade spaghetti sauce that was served at the College Lodge during Geography Department gatherings. In addition to her love of family, she loved interior decorating and was an avid reader and cross-stitcher. She decorated her home with many of her completed works, as well as completing works for family and friends.
Lyn is survived by her son, Bruce Fyfe Weber; her daughter, Cynthia Lyn Weber and her partner Anne-Marie Fortier; and her son, Scott Gordon Weber, Scott’s wife Karen King Weber and their children Charles King Weber and Julia Quinn Weber. She is also survived by her loving two nieces and nephew and their families. As the oldest living member of the Fyfe family, she was the matriarch, the glue who kept us all together. Lyn loved to tell stories of her happy childhood growing up in New Jersey.
There will be no memorial service or visitation as per Lyn’s wishes. She will be buried at a future date in her family plot in New Jersey. In lieu of a charitable contribution, the family asks you to perform a random act of kindness to a complete stranger as a way to honor their mother. One of Mom’s favorite lines was “I just want everybody to be happy.”
If you feel that you must make a charitable donation, the family suggests contributions be made to the Charles E. Weber Scholarship at The Foundation for IUP, Charles E. Weber Scholarship Fund, 103 Sutton Hall, Indiana, PA 15705.
