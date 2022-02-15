Marilyn Ruth (Davis) Shoup, 85, of Armagh, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Arotin’s Hummingbird Estate.
Born Aug. 29, 1936, in East Wheat Township. She was the daughter of Raymond and Naomi (Coy) Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, C. Zane Shoup, to whom she was married for 53 years; and bother, Raymond Eugene Davis.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Zane Shoup, Cape Coral, Fla. and Lynne Anne Perry-Cronauer and husband Scott, Carrolltown; grandchildren, Kailyn Williamson and husband Daniel; Kyla Perry and John Ferricane; Jesse Zane Shoup; former son-in-law, Louis Perry; and extended family and friends.
She graduated in 1954 from the old Armagh High School and was an active member of the class reunion staff for 65 years.
She was employed at Wagner Motor Sales, Beneficial Finance, United High School (1956-1966), Superintendent Secretary and the Armagh Cemetery Association, which she had been associated with since 1968.
Marilyn was also a member of Blacklick United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years. She belonged to the O.E.S. Chapter #166 in Blairsville and the Latrobe Chapter since 1964 and served as past matron in 1976.
Marilyn enjoyed her winters in Arcadia, Fla., at the Big Tree RV Park for 21 years. Her favorite hobbies were singing and listening to music in the area parks.
She also was part of the Armagh Bicentennial Committee, Armagh Quilt Club and numerous Red Hat and Purple Passion organizations including the Ebensburg Chapter.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family, and her loving presence will be missed by all.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Julie Kolacz officiating. Private interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.