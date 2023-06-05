Marina S. Bolinger, 50, of Nicktown, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023.
Born July 19, 1972, in Jacksonville, Fla., she was the daughter of Steve and Monika (Kruck) Pounders.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, of Edinboro; fiancé Robby Alabran, of Nicktown; son August Bolinger, of Oakdale; and sisters Mary Lanier and Lisa Smith, both of Edinboro.
Marina earned a master’s in behavioral psychology and was employed as a behavior specialist for Achieving True Self, Irwin. She was an animal lover and supporter of the Humane Society.
Family and friends will be received at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Salem Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 87, 26 Clarion St., Smicksburg, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Joyce A. Dix-Weirers, STS, officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.
