Mario “Moe” Amerigo Ozella, 96, of Fleming Island, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
He was born to the late Joseph and Pierina (Aimone) Ozella, on July 16, 1926, in Marsteller.
Mario proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, earning a Purple Heart. He also served in the Korean War.
He worked for Allied Van Lines and then retired from R&P Coal Mines after many years of dedicated service.
Mario volunteered at the Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as fire chief.
He also enjoyed calling bingo weekly, woodworking, reading, crosswords and putting puzzles together.
Moe will be remembered as a patriot who loved his country, adored and cherished his family, and for always volunteering his time at several of the local hospitals.
He will be sadly missed by his children Dennis and Patty (Ozella) Horner, of Middleburg, Fla.; Larry and Patti (Lewis) Ozella, of Yorktown Va., and Mark and Kim (McAnulty) Ozella, of Lebanon; grandchildren Michael Horner, of Middleburg, Rebecca (Coulter) and Michael Usko, of Blairsville, Braden and Margaret (Colebeck) Ozella, of Mountville, William and Hannah (Ozella) Grumbein, of Harrisburg, and Kimberly Ozella, of Richmond, Va.; great-grandchild Brielle Ozella; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mario was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Ethel (Adams) Ozella, in 1999; brother Lawrence Ozella; and sisters Catherine Leri and Theresa Morrow.
Friends will be received Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Marv Nelson officiating. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 57 7th St., Aultman, PA 15713.