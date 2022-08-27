Marion F. Martin, 89, of Homer City, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
She was born May 11, 1933, to Joseph and Helen (Uszynski) Fertal in Lodi, N.J.
Marion was a former member of Christ Episcopal Church in Indiana. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Indiana chapter. She retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania working as an administrative assistant in various departments. Marion enjoyed ballroom dancing in her younger years, but her true passion was going to her camp in Irvine, along the Allegheny River, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Frederick J. Martin, of Homer City, and Patrick A. Martin, of Alexandria, Va.; and two grandsons, Matthew J. Martin, of Indiana, and Jonathan L. Martin, of Homer City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael S. Martin; and a sister, Patricia Opalka.
Friends will be received Thursday from 1 until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Please visit www.bowserfh .com to order flowers, sign the online guestbook, or for directions to the funeral home.