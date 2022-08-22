Marion F. Martin, 89, of Homer City, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
She was born May 11, 1933, to Joseph and Helen (Uszynski) Fertal, in Lodi, N.J.
Marion was a former member of Christ Episcopal Church in Indiana. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Indiana Chapter. She retired from IUP working as an administrative assistant in various departments. Marion enjoyed ballroom dancing in her younger years, but her true love was going to her camp in Irvin, along the Allegheny River, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Frederick J. Martin, of Homer City, and Patrick A. Martin, of Alexandria, Va., and two grandsons, Matthew J. Martin, of Indiana, and Jonathan L. Martin, of Homer City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael S. Martin; and a sister, Patricia Opalka.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc., of Punxsutawney, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
