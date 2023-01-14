Marion Sadler, 77, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
She was born April 13, 1945. Marion grew up in a large, close-knit family. She married into one that was very much the same.
Her parents, James and Kathryn Hatter, had 10 children, giving her two brothers and seven sisters.
Along with her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her sisters, Joann Guy, Patricia Merriweather and Idella White.
She is survived by Betty Hatter, of Middletown; Delores Hatter, of Indiana; Barbara Hatter, of Harrisburg; Carol Gerideau, of Monroeville; James (Carolyn) Hatter Jr., of Bowie, Md.; and Ronald (Denise) Hatter, of Indiana. She enjoyed visiting with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins from multiple states.
“Gracious” is the word that comes to mind when describing Marion. She was a trusted real estate agent for years in Indiana. Before that, she owned and operated a clothing store in Indiana. She volunteered in civic organizations and donated her time and energy to helping others.
Marion enjoyed keeping herself active. She liked traveling, playing tennis, jogging and shopping. However, her favorite activity was spending time with her immediate family. She and her husband, Clarence, were high school sweethearts, and they had two children, Todd and Spencer. She helped raise her four grandchildren, Marcus, Morgan, Camille and Malcolm, to be just as kind, gentle and generous as she was.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A blessing service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.