Marion Teresa Myers, 89, of Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village.
She was born in Hollidaysburg to John J. and Eleanor R. (McIntosh) Drass.
Marion was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish. She also served as church organist for St. Thomas More and St. Bernard parishes for many years.
She retired many years ago as an abstractor/title researcher for the T.W. Phillips Gas and Oil Company.
Marion is survived by three sons, John, Daniel and Harry, and 13 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard C. “Skip” Myers; her son, David R. Myers; and her brother, David Drass.
Friends are invited to attend a blessing service by the Rev. Father Richard Owens, O.F.M., Cap., at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. Private interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Marion’s family requests donations be made to St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana PA, 15701.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In keeping with current directives, a maximum of 50 people are permitted in the funeral home.