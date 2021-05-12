Marjorie A. O’Keefe, 78, First Lady of Franklin Park, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Beloved wife of 58 years of Mayor Dennis E. O’Keefe. Loving mother of Joseph (Lisa) O’Keefe, John (Galilee) O’Keefe and Jeffrey (Carol) O’Keefe. Grandmother of Kelly, Davis, Ryan, Bradford, Daniel, Shannon, Jhisryl, Mercy Grace and Zian. Sister of Frances (Andrew) Segal, John (Terry) Renosky, Irene Sabatine, Patricia (late Robert) Edwards, Andrew Renosky and the late Anna Mae (surviving Frank) Shimmel.
Family will welcome friends today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
