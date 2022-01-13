Marjorie C. Pividori

Marjorie C. (Palmer) Pividori, 79, of Josephine, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Armstrong Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Kittanning.
She was born May 31, 1942, in Latrobe and was the daughter of Charles Palmer and Anna (Kettering) Palmer.
Margie was a cook at Dean’s Diner and Indiana County Head Start and was an aide at Blattenbergers Personal Care Home in Black Lick. She loved traveling, playing the lottery, cookouts, country music, spending time with her family and taking care of all of her extended family. Margie will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Rox Anne Belice and husband Walter, Coral; Mark Pividori and wife Kelly, Josephine; Kevin Pividori and wife Karen, Blairsville; and Angela Pividori, Black Lick; grandchildren, Kristy Belice, Tara Belice, Danyelle Pividori and Raseland Fenn; great-grandchildren, Nadiah Hill, Serenity Hill and Sebastian Belice; sister, Violet Laney, Luciousboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, August J. Pividori, in 2016; sisters, Grace Markle, Betty Markle, Clare Grinder, Rose Markle, Shirley Palmer and Loretta Ankney; and brothers, Franklin Sr., Herbert, Paul, Lawrence, Walter, Raymond, Charles and William Palmer.
In keeping with Marjorie’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.