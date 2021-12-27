Marjorie E. Shields

Marjorie Elaine Shields, 60, of Clymer, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Born April 12, 1961, she was a daughter of Charles R. and Patricia Ann (Stahl) Shields.
She enjoyed paint by numbers, bingo and crocheting.
She attended The Lighthouse Morningstar Ministries in Cookport with her sister Kim and her husband, Butch. She was also a member of the American Legion, Clymer.
She is survived by her siblings, David Shields, of Indiana, Jeffrey Shields (Rita), of Heilwood, and Kimberly Naugle (Butch), as well as by several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Cheryl Detwiler, Mark Shields and Barbara Shields.
Friends will be received Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer, 655 Franklin St., Clymer. Her funeral will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ken Brown officiating. Burial will be at East Mahoning Cemetery, Purchase Line.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.