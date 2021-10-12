Marjorie E. (Boros) Yarnick-Huey, 78, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of George Jr. and Helen (Chakot) Boros, Marjorie was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Indiana.
Mrs. Huey was a homemaker all of her life.
Marjorie was a 1961 graduate of Blairsville High School.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Black Lick where she enjoyed cooking. In her free time, she and her husband loved to travel.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Ronald V. Yarnick, of Indiana, and Rick G. Yarnick (Cheryl), of Indiana; three stepsons, Pete Hallows, of Wilson, N.Y.; Art Hallows (Robin), of Medina, N.Y.; and Mike Hallows (Nancy), of Oleott, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Sue Welke (Drew), of Syracuse, N.Y.; brother, George R. Boros (Shirley), of Blairsville; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Yarnick; second husband, Charles Edward Huey; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Yarnick.
Per Marjorie’s wishes, all services will be private with interment in Blairsville Cemetery. Shoemaker Funeral Home of Blairsville has been entrusted with the arrangements for Marjorie.
Send condolences at www.shoemakerfh-monu ments.com.