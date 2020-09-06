Marjorie “Margie” Griffiths, 76, of Northern Cambria, went to the Lord Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home.
She was born April 24, 1944, in Spangler, the daughter of David H.
and Genevieve P. (Lydic) Meese.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond L. Griffiths, who died June 18, 2019; infant sister Joan; and brothers Earl “PeeWee,” Dwight O., Larry S. and David James “Jim” Meese.
She also was the sister of Edgar N. (Shirley) Meese, Northern Cambria, and Rudell (Julia) Meese, Cherry Tree. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Margie and her late husband raised 14 foster children, sharing their love and hospitality.
She loved to go camping with her husband.
She was a member of the Pleasant View Wesleyan Methodist Church, Cherry Tree, where she taught Sunday school, played piano and served as treasurer for many years.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at noon at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, with the Rev. Donald Carpenter officiating.
Please follow current COVID-19 regulations when attending viewing or service.