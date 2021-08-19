Marjorie L. Grant

Marjorie Loucks Grant, 92, of Greensburg, formerly of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the St. Anne Home.
A daughter of Lawrence and Clema (Kintigh) Loucks, she was born Feb. 10, 1929, in New Stanton.
Marge was a graduate of Youngwood High School. She worked in the drapery department at Penn Furniture and retired from Anderson Shoe Store. She was a member of the First Christian Church and Fidelis Class Sunday school. Marge enjoyed cooking, baking and playing games. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Joyce Marshall and husband Jack, of Washington; Ronald Grant and wife Jan, of Greensburg; Janice Walker, of Greensburg; and Beverly Simpson and husband Tom, of Indiana; grandchildren, Shawn Marshall (Betsy), Stephanie Skivington (Paul), Sarah Athey (Eric), Daniel Grant (Angela), Gregory Walker (Valerie), Jonathan Walker, Tyler Walker (Kelsey), Kevin Simpson (Kristen) and Matthew Simpson; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Deacon Grant, Bailey and Adam Simpson, Adam, Bradley, Eric and Kara Walker, Connor Marshall, John Skivington and Isabella Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur D. Grant; son-in-law, Michael Walker; three sisters, Alberta Tompkins, Lucille Ahlborn and Betty Myers; and five brothers, Ivan, Wayne, Ray, Charles and Merle Loucks.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana, with the Rev. Thomas C. Spiker officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions in Marjorie’s name be made to First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.