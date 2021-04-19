Marjorie L. Killinger, 91, of Armagh, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 15, 1929, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Victor J. and A. Ruth (Vanetta) Billick, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. “Chiz” Killinger; infant son Barry Killinger; and brothers Victor Billick and Thomas Billick.
She is survived by daughters Lucinda “Cindy” Szalankiewicz and husband James, Indiana; Connie Kalina and husband James, Charles; Carol Boring, Johnstown; and Christine Patterson and husband David, Cramer; grandchildren, Jon Szalankiewicz and Elaine, Colorado; Sarah Brown and husband Ryan Gabriel, Virginia; Jennifer Cameron and husband Chris, Dilltown; Toni Leitenberger and husband Shawn, Hughesville; Abbey Boring, Seward; Mark Boring, Florida; Jacob Patterson and wife Kelly, Seward; and David Patterson, North Carolina; great-grandchildren Anderson Brown, Laura and Andrea Gabriel, Cullen and Casey Cameron, Maddox and Makenzi Leitenberger, Cameron Fanning and Stefan Sanchez and Layla Rose Patterson; and great-great-granddaughter Serenity Leary.
She was a member of the Armagh United Methodist Church, where she was active in the choir, the United Methodist Women, Home Builders Sunday School Class, Red Hats and the Bouquet Bowling team of Johnstown. She enjoyed swimming and most of all, time spent with family and friends.
Friends received from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Pastor Scott Hamley officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Armagh United Methodist Church in Marjorie’s memory.
