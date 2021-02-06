Marjorie L. Strong

Marjorie (Waltemire) Strong, 94, of Indiana, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana.
She was born in 1926 in Clymer to Ralph and Clara Hollis Waltemire.
She was a graduate of the Indiana High School and attended IUP where she majored in music.
She married Robert Strong on Dec. 13, 1947. During their marriage Marjorie and Robert operated Robert F. Strong Builders, a construction company. They built apartments, houses, townhouses and were land developers, including Forest Manor Development of Indiana.
Robert preceded her in death in 2009 after 61 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Ralph Jr., Charles and Kathryn, and her sister-in-law, Alice Waltemire.
Marjorie was a founding member of Indiana Church of the Brethren and a member of the Gideons International.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and studying her Bible.
Marjorie is survived by two daughters and two sons, Judith Strong, Indiana; Nancy Vennard and husband Richard, Indiana; Robert Strong Jr., New York, N.Y.; and Gerald Strong, Indiana; two grandchildren, Rebecca Frederick and husband Travis, Indiana, and Robinson Strong and fiancee, Nubia Garcia, New York, N.Y.; three great-grandchildren, Haydn, Braden and Jaden Frederick, all of Indiana; her sister-in-law, Beulah Waltemire, Bedford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Marjorie Strong wishes to thank the caring staff of Beacon Ridge Nursing Home for all their assistance and amazing care of Marjorie during her nine months residence there.
As per Marjorie’s wishes there will be no viewing due to the pandemic. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.