Marjorie Mae (Schrader) Vatter, 92, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
She was born May 24, 1930, to Paul and Virginia Schrader, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, C. LeeRoy Vatter, in September 2021.
Marjorie is survived by five children; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graduating from Indiana State Teachers College (IUP) with a degree in home economics education, she taught at Saltsburg Public Schools and then worked at the Indiana Extension office and with 4-H. Marjorie judged many types of handwork, quilts, baked goods and preserves at numerous county fairs. She was also the choir director of Creekside United Methodist Church.
Marjorie never suffered a fool. She always had a word of encouragement. She was an adept deconstructor of complex tasks, breaking them into simpler, more manageable parts to ensure everyone she ever taught or helped was successful.
She was also a master knitter, providing countless hats and scarves for children locally and to the Red Cloud Indian School in South Dakota.
Marjorie was an honorable wife, a dedicated mother, a doting “grandma-at-the-farm” and a good friend.
At Marjorie’s request, a hymn sing will be held at a later date to be announced.
She requests that donations be made to the Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770.