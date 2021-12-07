Marjorie R. Keltz

Marjorie R. (Shondelmyer) Keltz, 88, of Bell Township, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
Born Sept. 4, 1933, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Joseph Bell and Harriet (Shelkey) Shondelmyer. Marjorie attended Bell-Avon High School and lived in Bell Township most of her life.
She was a homemaker who was known for her spirited and feisty personality.
Marjorie enjoyed word and jig-saw puzzles. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Keltz Sr.; son, John R. Keltz; and siblings, William, Robert, Gary, Charles, Donald, Hannah Jean, Hazel and Mary.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Richard (Debra) Keltz, of East Vandergrift; Darcy Keltz, of Kiski Township; and Patricia (Mark Kerr) Keltz, of East Vandergrift; grandchildren, Jason, John, Suzie and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Donavon, Alayna, Ethan, Zachary and Megan; great-great-grandson, Logan; sister, Katherine Shondelmyer, of Bell Township; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Robert Shallenberger officiating.
Private burial will take place in Poke Run Cemetery, Washington Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the Bell Township Vol. Fire Department, 201 Main St. Salina, PA 15680 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.