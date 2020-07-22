Marjorie (Shaffer) Lam-kie, 94, of Glen Campbell, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her son W.A.’s home in Glen Campbell.
The daughter of Clair H. and Laura J. (Selfridge) Shaffer, she was born on Dec. 27, 1925, in Clearfield.
Marjorie was a graduate of Clearfield High School, Class of 1943.
She married Ellwood “Dike” Lamkie on Nov. 25, 1950, and they shared over 50 years of marriage until his death on July 9, 2001.
Marjorie worked as a postmaster for the United States Postal Service for 21 years. She was the postmaster in Arcadia and had also worked at the Glen Campbell and Mahaffey post offices. She was the owner of Marjorie S. Lamkie Trucking from 1984-1991.
An active member of the First Baptist Church in Glen Campbell, Marjorie was also a longtime member of the Glen Campbell American Legion Auxiliary.
Marjorie is survived by her two sons: W.A. Lamkie and wife Michele and Dennis R. Lamkie and girlfriend Cathy Wheeler, all of Glen Campbell; her six grandchildren: Christopher, Shane, Bethany, Benjamin, Jesse and Brandon; her two great-granddaughters; her two great-grandsons; and her sister, Edith “Edie” Fleming, of Clearfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellwood “Dike” Lamkie; her infant daughter, Leanne Lamkie; her two brothers, Ray C. and Earl Shaffer; and her two sisters, Dorothy Rocek and Emma Jane Shaffer.
On Saturday, family and friends are invited to a 3 p.m. memorial service at the First Baptist Church in Glen Campbell. Masks are required at the church. Fred Lucas will officiate. Following the service, a gathering will last until 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church at P.O. Box 199, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
