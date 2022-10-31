Mark Anthony “Curly” Crissman, 62, of Rural Valley, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Frankfort, Germany, on July 11, 1960, to Ella Mae Crissman and Arthur Reed Crissman.
Mark was in the service, stationed in Kentucky. He loved racing stock cars in his younger years. Mark loved working in the coal mines for 20 years, where he was a roof bolter and foreman. He never missed a Steelers game, loved to hunt until he wasn’t able, spending time with his family and, most of all, he loved taking trips to the casino in West Virginia with his beloved wife.
Mark is survived by his wife Cindy (Vallies) Crissman; his mother Ella Mae Crissman; two sons, Michael (Hayley) Crissman and Gage (Bethany) Davis; grandson Brayden Crissman; father-in-law John Anthony; three brothers, Rick (Amy) Crissman, Allen (John) Crissman and Jake Crissman; sister Tammy (Scott) Gregory; and numerous nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by father Arthur Reed Crissman; and mother-in-law Florence Patricia Anthony.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.
Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.