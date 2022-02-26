Mr. Mark Anthony Plivelic, 95, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
He was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Port Vue, McKeesport and baptized on Oct. 30, 1926. He was one of six children of Philip Plivelic and Anna (Turkovic) Plivelic, both immigrants from Croatia.
Mark married Eileen (Brosig) Plivelic, daughter of Joseph Brosig and Elfreida (Niessner) Brosig, on June 1, 1957. They are survived by their four children, Marianne Pierce, Lisa (David) Dillon, Joseph (Diana) Plivelic and Karyn (Mark) Coy; daughter-in-law, Mary Plivelic; sister-in-law, Marilyn Plivelic; 10 grandchildren, Erin Pierce, Brianna Dillon and fiancé Ross Kerr, Nichelle and Ryan Plivelic, Joseph Plivelic Jr., Blair Plivelic, Dylan, Jadyn, Alyssa and Hunter Coy; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his spouse, Eileen (Brosig) Plivelic, on Oct. 21, 2015; his son, Christopher M. Plivelic; brother, John Plivelic; and sisters, Barbara (Stephen) Petro, Rose (Tony) Oprendek, Mary (Gene) Hornicsar and Sister Helen Plivelic, CDP.
Mark graduated from McKeesport High School in June 1944.
On Jan. 3, 1945, he served in the U.S. Army Infantry and post-World War II in South Korea Occupation and was honorably discharged on Nov. 8, 1946.
Mark received a degree from Duquesne University and a Master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a CPA certificate from University of Maryland. He taught at St. Bonaventure University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Maryland, Gannon University, Kent State University, St. Vincent College and retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as an associate professor in 1999.
Mark had a passion for teaching and his students were forever in his prayers.
Mark was a devout Catholic and member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church of Indiana for many years as well as the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1481.
He was also a dedicated husband and father who enjoyed hard work, walks in the woods and raising “tremendous” beef.
Mark always had a deep concern for those in need and had a witty sense of humor. Mark would often say “always love your enemies.”
Final and foremost, he had a deep and passionate faith in God and loved his Church.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m.
A Rosary Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus prior to the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church Thursday at 10:30 a.m., with Father Richard Owens OFM Cap., celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church; Penn Hospice; or Saint Vincent De Paul Society.
