Mark A. Sprague, 39, of Blairsville, died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1981, in Norfolk, Va.
Mark was a graduate of Blairsville High School Class of 2000 and had served in the U.S. Navy. He had worked at International Conveyor & Rubber, Blairsville. Mark was a member of the FOE #1488, Blairsville, and the Burrell Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed spending time with his children and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He is survived by his mother, Theresa (Spiaggi) Sprague, of Josephine; his daughter, Izabella Sprague, of Pittsburgh; his son, Dakota Sprague, of Blairsville; his brothers, David Sprague and Rebecca, of Latrobe, and Jason Sprague and wife Crystal, of Homer City; his girlfriend, Angela Vigliotti; his nieces and nephews, Johnathan, Destiny, Sara, Madison and Taylor; a great-niece, Kenzie; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and his New York family.
Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lucille Spiaggi; uncles, Ron, Sonny, John and Francis Spiaggi; and aunt, Elsie Estevez.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Bill Hebenthal officiating.
Interment will be in Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.