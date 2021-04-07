Mark Alan Torzok, of Homer City, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the age of 61, with his family by his side. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile, giggle and lots of scripture.
A true modern day Renaissance man, from teaching his kids math, building roads and bridges, refinishing furniture, building showers and tile flooring, teaching all the family how to aggravate and use electrical tape for any issue, protecting his family and friends and teaching them the ways of God, he truly did it all. If you knew him, he had a way with words and loved Mikey’s pastries and candy.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Boczar Torzok; wife Kimberly Kolesar Torzok; daughter Niccole Paynter (husband Charles, granddaughter Eleanor); daughter Stephanie Lannon (husband Andrew, granddogs Sid and Geno); nephew Kaleb Kolesar; and nieces Bella and Angelina Donatelli.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Paul Torzok; father Frank Paul Torzok; his dogs Chuppy, Keisha, and Nikita; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of a memorial service or flowers, please consider a donation to the VNA of Indiana County, who were beyond helpful and comforting to Mark and family during the last few weeks. Send donations to Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, Medical Arts Building, Suite 3000, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.