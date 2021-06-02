Mark E. Sardone

Mark Edward Sardone, 62, of Homer City, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home.
The son of Dolores (Duffalo) Sardone and Victor P. Sardone, he was born Dec. 27, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Mark was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Iran Hostage Crisis aboard USS Midway CV-41. In 2013, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman, spending much of his time hunting and fishing with friends and family.
He is lovingly remembered by his mother, Dolores “Honey” Sardone; brothers Victor J. Sardone (Shelly Lanning) and Brian (Mary) Sardone; nieces Shawna (Michael) Sklarsky and Macy Sardone; nephews Victor L. Sardone (Alexandra Miller) and Ryan Sardone; and two great-nephews.
