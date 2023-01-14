Mark H. Short, 54, of Derry, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
The son of Eugene D. and Edith M. (Lowman) Short, he was born May 1, 1968, in Indiana.
Mark graduated from Indiana High School, Class of 1987. He worked 15 years as a service manager for Pep Boys, Irwin. He was a former member of the Indiana Fire Association, Rillton Fire Co. and Shafton Fire Co.
Mark loved camping, hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and going to Benezette to see elk.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Michelle L. (Dunmire) Short, whom he married on Aug. 17, 1991; two sons, Jeremy M. Short, of Derry, and Joshua D. Short, of Derry; two grandchildren, Jakeob Mellinger and Levi Short; and a brother, Matthew Short (Hollie), of New Florence.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.