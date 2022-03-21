Mark L. “Uncle Mark” Riggle, 69, of Blairsville, died tragically helping others on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
The son of Paul M. and Hallie E. (Dunmire) Riggle, he was born April 27, 1952, in Tarentum.
Mark attended Hopewell United Methodist Church.
He was a retired diesel mechanic. He enjoyed working at home and loved helping everyone. “If Pappy couldn’t fix it, nobody could fix it.” Mark also enjoyed pulling his semi-truck “Something from Nothing” and going to his grandchildren’s activities.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah J. (Sullinger), whom he married Oct. 24, 1997; three daughters, Stacy Lynn Riggle-Elsabbagh (Moe), of Pittsburgh; Tracey Lynne Hood (James), of Blairsville; and Amy Renee Gill (Stephen), of Blairsville; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Jacob, Jordyn, Carson, Tanner, Reagan, Maya and Reena; a sister, Shirley Whitlinger, Apollo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Easley; brother-in-law, Patrick Easley; brother, Paul “Snook” Riggle; sister-in-law, Bonnie Riggle; and brothers-in-law, Jack Whitlinger and Bob Sullinger.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Black Lick Township.
