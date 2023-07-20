On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Mark O. Headley, 66, passed away at his home in Ernest. It may have been the Pirates’ win over the Diamondbacks that stopped his heart.
Born on Valentine’s Day in 1957 to Oliver and Katherine Headley, Mark grew up in Connecticut and Minnesota, eventually settling in Pennsylvania. A loyal son and brother, Mark made his family his top priority and was the voice of reason when it came to matters of the heart or the wallet. He was a loving uncle and a faithful friend, with a generous spirit and great sense of humor. His distinctive laugh was contagious.
A chronic health condition did not hamper Mark’s activity, and he would work and volunteer when able. He never missed the morning paper or nightly news and was happy to share his insight on the local and national fronts. Decidedly old-school, Mark left the house in his fedora or cap and eschewed email in favor of a handwritten letter. If you wrote to him, a response was always guaranteed.
An avid baseball and animal lover, Mark could be found watching a game with one of his four cats, deemed the best cats in the world, on his lap. He was a whiz with numbers and statistics and could go toe to toe with anyone regarding the history of the MLB. Mark was a man of simple pleasures and well-crafted opinions: a cup of strong coffee, a PB&J sandwich and a rousing debate on the umpire’s flawed calls defined his perfect day.
Mark was preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by his devoted and loving younger sister, Erica Headley, of Ernest; his older sister, Barbara Headey Hunt, of Sandston, Va.; and cousins on the East and West Coasts. In addition, his memory is honored by his four nieces, two great-nieces, three great-nephews and a host of friends, both two and four-legged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mark’s name to Pitch in for Baseball and Softball, https://pifbs.org/, or Four Footed Friends Animal Shelter, https://www.fourfooted friends.org/.
Services will be private.
