Mark Robert Berton, 69, of Conemaugh Township, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, in his home.
Born March 6, 1953, in Kent, Ohio, he was the son of Stephen and Margaret (Wisneski) Berton.
He was a graduate of Norwin High School. He attended IUP and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a teacher’s degree.
Mark was employed as a teacher by Pittsburgh Public Schools for many years until his retirement in 2018.
He was a member of the Bushy Run Kennel Club, Yorkshire Terrier Club of Pittsburgh, and the Alpaca Breeders Association.
Mark enjoyed gardening. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Hartwell Michael Todd Bowers III.
Mark is survived by his spouse of 30 years, H. Todd Bowers, of Conemaugh Township; children, Christina (Ernesto) Serrano, of Indiana; Whitney (Anthony) Shearer, of Pocomoke City, Md.; grandchildren, Ethan, Abigail and Adien Bowers; Gabriel, Austin and Zackary Bowers; Finley and Riley Shearer; and Eric and Iris Murray; great-grandchildren, Isiah Roman and Aiden and Milogros Murray; brothers, Gary Berton, of North Huntingdon, and Kenneth (Kimberly) Berton, of Hempfield Township; and five nephews.
At Mark’s request, there will be no viewing. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral.com.