Mark Wayne McIntire Sr., 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home in Josephine.
He was born Aug. 10, 1959 in Indiana, the son of Emma (Shingler) McIntire.
Mark’s hobbies included working on and rebuilding vehicles. He had a passion for classic muscle cars. He loved watching John Wayne, Elvis and Western films, grilling at the annual family cookout and spending time with his children and grandchildren, watching them grow up.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Rose McIntire, of Josephine; son, Mark Wayne McIntire Jr. and wife Tabitha, of Johnstown; daughters, Catherine Shirley and husband Robert, of Blairsville; Victoria McIntire, of Josephine; and Jennifer Wolf, of Arizona; adopted sons, Donald Shingler and Allen Luker, both of Johnstown; stepdaughters, Sheila Holmes, of Liberty, N.C., and Melissa McCarty and husband Edward, of Blairsville; lifelong friend and cousin, Bobby McIntire and wife Lil, of Johnstown; 22 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Stacy and Karen; brother, Allen; favorite niece, Crystal Bryner, of Josephine; and stepfather, Gene Shingler, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma (Shingler) McIntire; brother, Gregory Shingler; sister, Chrissy Luker; grandson, Tyler McIntire; and granddaughter, Angel Lineberry.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A graveside service will be held in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence, at the convenience of the family.
