Marlene A. Mikesell

Marlene A. (Kuntz) Mikesell, 81, of Ebensburg, formerly of Marion Center, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Indiana.
A daughter of Jacob Earl and Florence (Wissinger) Kuntz, she was born Oct. 4, 1940, in Punxsutawney.
Marlene was a 1958 graduate of Marion Center High School. She continued her education and graduated from Indiana State Teachers College (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) in 1962. Marlene immediately began her teaching career at Marion Center High School the same year. Retiring in 1996, she was a long-term fixture on the Marion Center High School faculty as a leader of various history classes and a member of the teacher’s union.
Marlene was a member of the Marion Center United Methodist Church, where she served as a trustee, on the personnel committee and as an officer of United Methodist Women and Missionaries organizations. She and her husband enjoyed camping with family and friends and were active members in the Punxsutawney Groundhog Camping group. Marlene enjoyed gardening and was a voracious reader and history buff. But no remembrance is more lasting than of her baked goods. She was famous among family and friends for her dinner rolls. “Marlene’s buns” were a staple at any family gathering and there were always a few dozen in the freezer.
Marlene is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert Mikesell Sr.; three children, Robert Jr. and wife Capri, of Nanty Glo; Julie Mikesell, of Lock Haven; and Brandi Bertolino and husband Timothy, of Strongstown; five grandchildren, Libby Baker Mikesell and Tony, Andy, Charlie and Katie Bertolino; two sisters, Eulene Risinger and husband Russell, of Indiana, and Virginia Clawson and husband George, of Blairsville; and a brother, Jim Race and wife Karen, of Creekside. Extended family survivors include brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at the Marion Center United Methodist Church with Pastor Terry Semsick officiating. Interment will be in Marion Center Cemetery.
The family encourages blood donations in memory of Marlene.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made in memory of Marlene to the Marion Center United Methodist Church, 204 West Main St., Marion Center, PA 15759.
