Marlene (Fertal) Ferrara, 87, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 4, 1935, in Coral, to Anne (Stanos) Fertal.
She was a member of the SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. She was a devoted mother and had worked as a waitress in her early years.
Marlene had also worked as an aide at Torrance State Hospital and at FMC in Homer City.
Marlene is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Ferrara) McCoy, of Colorado, and Simone Ferrara, of Indiana; grandchildren Gena Ferrara, Sean McCoy and Stephany McCoy; and a great-grandson, Sean McCoy Jr.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 2004; and her husband, Joseph Ferrara, in 2001.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
Prayer of transfer will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to a funeral mass at 1 p.m. in SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in the SS Simon & Jude Cemetery.