Marlene H. 'Bubba' Gromley

Marlene H. “Bubba” (Dropp) Gromley, 82, of Cherry Tree, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
Born June 14, 1939, in Heilwood, she was the daughter of Michael and Augustina (Uskert) Dropp.
Marlene was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood site. She loved to bake and spend time with all of her grandchildren. Marlene was an avid reader and loved to watch Hallmark. She worked for ARIN Intermediate Unit for more than 20 years. Marlene was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her five children, Karen Barto, of Glen Campbell; Kathleen Rabiega, of Cherry Tree; Michael Gromley and wife Kim, of Wyalusing; Linda Reynolds and husband Tom, of Marshall, Va.; and Lisa Davis, of Maryland; 12 grandchildren, Andrew, Amber, Rick, Jacob, Bert, Sarah, Courtney, Danielle, Charlie, Chad, Haley and Holly; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Dropp; one niece, Tammy Dropp; and two nephews, George McBlaine and David Dropp.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert B. Gromley; one brother, Michael Dropp; and one sister-in-law, Meredith McBlaine.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Marlene’s Mass will be celebrated at noon Thursday at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood site, with Father James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be in the McDowell Cemetery.
