Marlene J. Wilhelm, 63, of Clymer, passed away Monday afternoon, March 27, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 29, 1959, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Warren and Lucille (Detwiler) Witmer.
She grew up in Columbiana, Ohio, and raised her family in Purchase Line. She later resided in Homer City and then moved to Clymer.
She spent most of her life caring for others. Whether it was in child care, elderly care or taking care of her own family, she had a special way of showing the warmest love to those around her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, creating art and sharing stories of her past.
She is survived by her former husband, Richard, of Purchase Line; two children, Sahara (Shirl) Wilhelm, of Clymer, and David (Dana) Wilhelm, of Armagh; siblings Dennis Witmer, of Minot, N.D., Joyce (Mark) Nafziger, of Archbold, Ohio, and Gerald (Marlene) Witmer, of Chickamagua, Ga.; a brother-in-law Dale (Marian) Wenger, of Columbiana; and grandchildren Brittany, Milo, Alton, Eli, Oakley and Grace.
She will be missed every day by her family and friends, especially Karen, Lisa, Claudia and Maggie.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and a sister, Cheryl Wenger.
At Marlene’s request, there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Instead, the family is asking for people to live out some of the best characteristics of Marlene. Love those who don’t know love, listen to others with intent and never forget the good times of the past.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Wilhelm family.
