Marlene Jean (Kundla) Keener, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Friendship Salem Terrace in Salem, Va.
Born Dec. 10, 1940, in Indiana, Marlene grew up in Graceton. In 1958, she graduated from Laura Lamar High School in Homer City. She then married and had two children, settling in Ligonier, where she worked as a dental assistant. Following a divorce, she moved to Latrobe, and married Ronald E. Keener. They resided in West Mifflin before retiring to Roanoke, Va. During that time, Marlene worked for Kennett and Kennett CPA, volunteered for LewisGale Hospital and golfed with several women’s clubs.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, John Kundla Jr. and Mary (Borish) Kundla, and her husband, Ronald Keener.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia and Douglas; brothers Kenneth Kundla (wife Sandra), James Kundla (wife Sandy) and Robert Kundla (wife Karen); and several nieces and nephews.
A special service is being planned for Marlene in the near future for family and friends.
The family asks that those who wish to remember Marlene consider making a memorial donation to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018 (or give at GoodSam.care) or Salem Presbyterian Church, PO Box 535, Salem, VA 24152 (https://tinyurl.com/SPC-GIVING).
Online condolences may be expressed at www.john moakey.com.
