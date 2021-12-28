Marlin Blaine Teeter Sr., 100, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at The Fountains at Indiana, Indiana.
The son of Valentine B. and Nellie M. (Daughenbaugh) Teeter, he was born Oct. 21, 1921, in Jackson Township, Cambria County.
Mr. Teeter was a member of Independent Traditional Holiness Church, Indiana, and American Legion Post #363, Ebensburg. He also bowled on the American Legion bowling team.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II and worked as a safety officer for the U.S. Postal Service for 32, retiring in 1996.
Surviving are his children, Marlin B. Teeter Jr. (Barbara), Johnstown; Pamela Christoff (Francis), Nanty Glo; Valory Boring (Richard), Johnstown, and Janet Croasmun (Dallas), of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Danielle Seese (Jeff), Samantha Rush, Richard Boring (Holly), David Prokop (Bobbi Jo), Bobbie Ann Adams (Christopher) and Dionne Beyer (Thomas), 16 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, a sister, Doris McKeel, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Audrey (Ellenberger) Teeter in 1993, second wife, Rose L. (Quick) Teeter in 2020, son, David D. Teeter, granddaughter, Marlene Teeter, grandson, Curtiss Teeter; great-grandson, Andrew Seese, and three sisters, Elda Beistel, Margaret Nealen and Mildred Restler.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Charles F. Williamson officiating.
Interment will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Jackson Township.
Military services will be accorded by Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0407.
