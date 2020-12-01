Marlin Dunmire, 71, of Rochester Mills, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The son of Thomas Edward and Erma Edna (Lawson) Dunmire, he was born on Jan. 1, 1949, in Smith’s Town, Indiana County.
Marlin was a veteran who served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968-1969 in the B Battery 2nd Battalion 33rd Artillery, earning the rank of PFC (P).
On May 20, 1972, he married the former Constance Louise McMahan, and they shared over 48 years of marriage together.
Marlin retired from deep coal mining and was a member of UMWA Mineworkers Local 1257.
An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed hunting, woodworking and cooking. He was known as being a jack-of-all-trades who could do anything. You name it and Marlin could do it.
Marlin is survived by his wife, Connie, of Rochester Mills; his three children, Rhonda Kwaak and husband Shawn, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Marlin Dunmire, of Erie; and Mark Dunmire and wife Ines, of Blairsville; his three grandchildren, Kayla, Vivian and Ziva Dunmire; his special nephew, Thomas “Fleet” Dunmire, of Coral; his siblings, Mary Ellen Fisher, of Black Lick; Shirley Stiffler, of Kennewick, Wash.; Carol Olechovski, of Jamestown, N.Y.; Glenn Dunmire, of Black Lick; Floyd Dunmire and wife Donna, of Rochester Mills; and Len Dunmire and wife Twila, of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his seven brothers, Thomas, Blair, Dwight, Ralph, Harold, Kenneth and Barney Dunmire; and his three sisters, Alice Conrad, Betty DeVinney and Helen Conrad.
In accordance with Marlin’s wishes, there will not be a visitation or service.
Cremation arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
In recognition of Marlin’s love of animals, contributions may be made to: Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or Four Footed Friends at 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
