Marlin E. Hartman, 87, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Beacon Ridge.
A son of the late Paul R. and Elva Fultz Hartman, he was born July 21, 1932, in Mammoth, Westmoreland County.
In 1991, Mr. Hartman retired from the math department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was the recipient of numerous awards, including the award for community service from IUP, several awards from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and an award for outstanding contribution to math education. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Math Hall of Fame, and was the Northeastern Region Representative at the National Council of Math Teachers Convention. Mr. Hartman was a life member of the VFW and served as commander in 1989 and past commander in 1975 and 1976. He was also a life member of the American Legion and the North American Hunting Club.
Mr. Hartman had a recipe for venison Marsala featured in the North American Hunting cookbook. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and had proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Hartman enjoyed vegetable gardening, photography, golfing and traveling to most of the Western states and Canada to hunt. His true passion was the University of Arizona women’s softball team. He held season tickets for this team and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his wife, Cleva L. Haight Hartman, of Indiana; three children: Johanna L. Harris and husband Jeff, of Bloomington, Minn.; Gretchen E. Nester, of Wilmette, Ill.; and Ariane E. Urschler, of Dallas, Texas; a brother, Dr. James P. Hartman, of Northumberland; a sister, Rosemary Kennedy, of Norvelt; a sister-in-law, Margaret Lockwood, of Brockway; three grandchildren: Arthur Harris, Caroline Harris and Greyson Nester; numerous nieces and nephews; his hunting companions over the last 35 years: Bob Smith, deceased; Dan and Bobbie Hopkins, of Commodore; and Scott Miller, of St. Peter, Ill.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana, with Pastor Sarah Aasheim officiating. The funeral service will also be broadcast on Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker’s Facebook page through Facebook Live. The observance of military honors will be accorded by the members of VFW Post 1989. Private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hartman Scholarship Fund at Clarion University, 840 Wood St., Attn: Admissions Office, Clarion, PA 16214 or the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 S. Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.
Due to new government regulations, only 25 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival.