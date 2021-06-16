Marlin K. Dunmire

Marlin “La” K. Dunmire, 48, of Erie, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The son of Marlin “Marlie” and Constance “Connie” L. (McMahan) Dunmire, he was born on Oct. 27, 1972, in Punxsutawney.
Marlin was a graduate of Homer-Center High School and a veteran who served with the U.S. Army.
Over the span of his career, he was employed at various jobs, including employment locally at Proform Powered Metals Inc. in Punxsutawney. Marlin was known for being kind-hearted and thoughtful to others. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bicycling, mushroom hunting and vegetable gardening. Marlin had a love for cooking.
He is survived by his mother, Connie Dunmire, of Rochester Mills; his sister, Rhonda Kwaak and husband, Shawn, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his brother, Mark Dunmire and wife, Ines, of Blairsville; and his three nieces, Kayla, Vivian and Ziva Dunmire.
Marlin was preceded in death by his father, Marlin “Marlie” Dunmire, on Nov. 30, 2020; his maternal grandparents, John and Helen McMahan; and his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Erma Dunmire.
In accordance with Marlin’s wishes, there will not be a visitation or service.
Cremation arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
