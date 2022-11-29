Marlin Lee Murray, 88, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, while a resident of DuBois Nursing Home.
Marlin was born on Nov. 26, 1933, to Herman “Albert” and Iva Althea (Bliss) Murray in Falls Creek. He graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the Class of 1952. He always attended the class reunions and just celebrated his 70th class reunion. Marlin married Margaret “Peggy” Howorth in June of 1955; Peggy preceded him in passing in 2003.
Marlin retired from Packard Electric, a division of GM in Warren, Ohio, after 26 years. He made many lifelong friends while working there. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion in both Reynoldsville and DuBois, VFW and The Polish Club, both in DuBois, and The Moose in Dixonville and Warren, Ohio. He was also a past member of the Elks.
Marlin was a simple man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He absolutely loved to watch westerns on TV and read his “cowboy books” by Louis L’Amour. He was also a character who loved to joke and tell funny stories. He could joke for hours.
Marlin is survived by one daughter, Cynthia (Joseph) Bodnar; one son, Timothy (Susan) Murray; one brother, Herman Albert Murray; and four grandchildren, Steven (Marcy) Bodnar, Daniel Bodnar, Matthew (Alyssa) Bodnar and Ashley (Paul) Patterson. Marlin is survived by four great-grandchildren, Tristan, Logan, Liam and a great-granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that enjoyed spending time with “Uncle Satch.”
In addition to his parents and wife, Marlin was preceded in passing by three siblings, Althea Peace, Doris “Jean” Hanst and Lawrence Albert Murray.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Snyder — d’Argy Funeral Home, Reynoldsville.
A second viewing will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home. A funeral service will take place immediately following the second viewing beginning at 1 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Sam Bundy.
