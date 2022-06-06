Marlyn Genevieve (Evans) Rose, 92, of Armagh, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born Jan. 6, 1930, in Ebensburg, she was the daughter of S. Sheldon and M. Grace (Rorabaugh) Evans. In addition to her parents, Marlyn was preceded in death by husband Robert B. Rose in 1983 and brother Glenn Evans.
She is survived by children: Dwight, of Armagh; Joel and wife June (Beatty), of Lebanon; Lydia and husband Allen Henderson, of Clyde; and Karl, of Edwards, Colo.; grandchildren: Wendy Thomas (Justin), Jessica Spangler (Joe), Brian Rose, Alaina Gunlock (Chad), Robert Henderson (Elaina) and Evan Henderson (Carly); great-grandchildren: Amber Thomas, Dakota Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Brady Spangler, Makenna Spangler, Noah Gunlock, Bohannon Gunlock and Dutton Gunlock; great-great-grandchildren: Dani Barnick and Bowen Barnick; and brother Roger Evans, of Hollidaysburg.
She was a member of Armagh United Methodist Church where she had been active in the choir, United Methodist Women, the kitchen and many other duties around the church. She was a member of the William Penn Grange.
She was a wonderful cook and baker and enjoyed sewing and cross-stitching before Alzheimer’s robbed her of these activities and much more.
Marlyn suffered from this disease and was in the Memory Care Center at St. Andrew’s since 2016. Many, many thanks to the nurses and staff for their care, compassion and patience.
Family and friends are welcome to a memorial service at noon Sunday at Armagh United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Scott Hamley officiating. Interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Marlyn’s memory may be made to Armagh United Methodist Church.
