Marsha Ann (Reynolds) Hoak, 74, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of William and Kathryn I. (Zerfoss) Reynolds, she was born March 19, 1947, in Indiana.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle L. Robertson (Richard), of Blairsville, and Melissa A. McGovern (Mike), of Canonsburg; grandchildren; a sister, Shirley McElhoes (George), of Derry; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph P. Hoak, on Jan. 28, 2014; two sons, Robert Hoak II and Steven J. Hoak; a daughter, Sharon L. Broaddus; two sisters, Ruth Short and Dorothy Miller; and two brothers, John Reynolds and James Reynolds.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
