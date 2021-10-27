Marsha P. Nagg

Marsha P. (Rugh) Nagg, 49, of Clarksburg (Young Township), passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born Oct. 9, 1972, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Lulu L. “Dolly” (Libengood) Rugh, of Blairsville, and Albert R. Rugh, who preceded her in death.
Marsha was a 1991 graduate of Saltsburg High School and received her associate degree in radiology technology from Penn State University New Kensington Campus. She was employed as the lead radiologist technician at Excela Health in Latrobe for the last 18 years. Marsha was the current president of the Apollo-Ridge Band Boosters.
She loved going to the beach with her family at Nags Head, N.C., and also enjoyed camping, photography and working on crafts.
In addition to her father, Marsha was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In addition to her mother, Marsha is survived by her husband of 25 years, Rodney C. Nagg; daughter, Carly N. (fiancé Justin Street) Nagg, of West Lebanon; son, Colton E. Nagg, of Clarksburg; brothers, Randy Rugh, of Silver Springs, N.Y., and Richard (Tara) Rugh, of Saltsburg; sisters, Lorraine (Larry) Henry, of Saltsburg; Diane (Ed) Gomia, of Clarksburg; Cheryl (Ronald) Wagner, of Saltsburg; Kimberly (Miles) Darby, of Blairsville; and Cynthia (Kris) Warren, of Meshoppen; brother-in-law, David (Leann) Nagg, of Clarksburg; sister-in-law, Tammy Hollinsworth, of Massachusetts; nephews, Jarrod Rugh, Ryan Henry, Mitchell Nunamaker and Baily Rugh; nieces, Jennifer Thounhurst, Jessica Heming, Michele Fanzo, Cortney Darby, Amanda Beatty, Amy Hill, Emily Kuntz and Gabriella Warren; and in-laws, Chester and Gloria Nagg, of Clarksburg.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Additional visitation will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at noon with her sister, Pastor Lorraine Henry, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marsha’s memory to the Apollo-Ridge Band Boosters, c/o Karen Starcher, treasurer, 480 Kings Road, Apollo, PA 15613.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.