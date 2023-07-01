Marsha Susan (Doyle) Cecconi, 70, Marion Center, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Thomas “Irish” and Esther “Chub” (Black) Doyle, she was born Jan. 28, 1953, in Indiana.
Suzie was a 1971 graduate of Marion Center Area High School. She met her husband, Larry, in the summer of 1971. They later married March 4, 1972, and had three children, Tony (49), Andy (47) and Becky (46).
During her life, she was employed by Marion Center High School as a custodian, Kmart Portrait Studio and Miracle Ear in the Indiana Mall. She finished her career as the assistant manager of Sears Portrait Studio, which had been her passion. Later, she worked the election board as the judge of elections in Marion Center Borough for many years. Suzie loved interacting with people through her work and was a social butterfly.
Surviving is her husband, Larry Joseph Cecconi; children Anthony Joseph, Andrew Thomas and Rebecca Susan, all of Marion Center; grandchildren (who she loved more than anything) Vanessa Raine (Ladybug) Pappal, Pittsburgh, Dakota Angel (White Dove) Pappal, Home, Rachel Margaret (Blue Butterfly) Cecconi, Elderton, Linda Cowie, Indiana, Paula (Jack) Griffith, Marion Center, Thomas A (Colleen) Doyle, Sarver, Michael Doyle, Indiana, Patrick (Rose Marie) Doyle, Hampton, Va., Margaret (Tom) Dyer, San Diego, and Bridget Shick, Indiana; son-in-law Aaron Joseph Pappal, Home; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her endlessly.
Preceding Suzie in death were her grandparents; parents; a brother, Joe; a grandson, Landon; and sister-in-law Valarie Doyle.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Pastor Gino Cosentino officiating.
Interment in the Marion Center Cemetery will be private.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.