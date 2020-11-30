Martha Angela Walters, 53, of Hillsdale, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, while at the Arista Care Assisted Living Facility.
The daughter of Gilbert and Viola (DeSalle) Walters, she was born Jan. 19, 1967, in Cambria County.
During her lifetime, Martha had resided at Mountain View Heights Manor, Community Living and Learning, and most recently, Arista Care Assisted Living Facility, where she had made many new friendships.
No matter where she lived, Martha made many friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Her laugh, smile and ability to let you know exactly what she was thinking were her trademarks.
She took pride in her appearance, making sure her hair and nails were just right and like many, she loved money. Martha also looked forward to attending Love and Light social/ religious group and interacting with so many friends.
Martha had the type of personality that would leave an impact on you after just one meeting.
The family would like to thank all who, through the course of Martha’s life, helped her achieve her goals and live the life she wanted.
Surviving are a brother, David DeSalle, Homer City; sister, Lillian Belford, Lucernemines; cousin, Arlene Bell, Homer City; and many friends, including her best friend, Nancy.
Preceding Martha in death were her parents and a sister, Patricia.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.