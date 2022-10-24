Martha Ann “Marty” Perry, 75, of Elderton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville from unforeseen health complications.
She was born May 29, 1947, in Kittanning, to Roy and Helen (Silvis) Rearick.
Marty graduated from Elderton High School in 1965. In 1963, she met the love of her life, Robert D. Perry Jr., and they wed on Aug. 5, 1967. Marty and Bob had two children, Christine and Amanda.
Marty excelled at motherhood and was the foundation of their family, through and through. She never missed a special event, from supporting her daughters in sports and dance to finding the perfect prom dress. She was their constant cheerleader and supporter.
Marty was a passionate woman who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Elderton Presbyterian Church and enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved listening to country music, especially Brad Paisley. She enjoyed taking trips to Smicksburg and going to Worthington to eat with her sister, Sondra, and brother-in-law, Harry.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert D. “Bob” Perry Jr.; two daughters, Christine Vandenberg and husband Rick, of Moncure, N.C., and Amanda Perry, of Johnstown; a sister, Sondra Smeltzer and husband Harry, of Elderton; two brothers, Thomas Rearick and wife Linda, of Stuart, Fla., and Dennis Rearick and wife Bonnie, of Shelocta; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Virgil Rearick; and a sister, Vivian Schaeffer.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Angel De La Cruz officiating.
Interment will follow in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send a condolence to Marty’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.