Martha J. Oswald

Martha J. (Lawrence) Oswald, 79, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
She was born in Creekside on April 16, 1943, to Richard S. Lawrence and Mary E. (Wolfe) Lawrence-Fasaro. She grew up in Ernest, graduating from Marion Center High School in 1961 and lived most of her life in the Indiana area.
She taught CCD at St. Bernard Church for many years where she was also in the Ladies Choir, the Ladies Auxiliary Chapter 1260, served as a lector, and was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Chapter 339. Martha was also a member of the Indiana Moose Lodge 174, the Indiana Eagles 1468 and volunteered at ARC for more than 15 years.
Martha loved music, watching the Pirates and Steelers as well as playing bingo. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing ladies softball.
She is survived by her children, sons, Ronald E. Oswald Jr., of Indiana, and Jeffrey A. Oswald, of St. Michaels; daughters, Arlene F. Oswald, of Naples, Fla.; Angela D. Oswald, of Creekside; and Rebecca L. Oswald, of Indiana; grandchildren, Ronald (Mallory) III, Victoria, Trista, Curtis, Adam, Shane, Samantha, Jared, Nicholas, Danielle, Taylor, Chelsea and Draven; great-grandchildren, Marina, Maddox, Lyric, Isaiah, Desmond, Blayke, Brody, Mila and one on the way; sister, Doris (Ed) Sherwin, of Cookport; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Lawrence and L. James Lawrence; infant sister, Frances Lawrence; stepfather, Lawrence Fusaro; grandson, James Drylie Jr.; longtime friend and companion, Leo Caldwell; as well as her ex-husband, Ronald E. Oswald Sr.
Friends will be received by the family on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in her church, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana, with the Rev. Father Tage Danielson, OFM Cap., as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
