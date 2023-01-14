Martha Jane Heberling, 89, of Home, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her son’s residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Robert and Ida (Bayless) Dockstader, born April 3, 1933, in Little Falls, N.Y.
Martha’s interests included reading and crocheting. In her younger years, she also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are her children, Lori Heberling, Stacy (Chad) Strop and John Heberling; grandchildren Nathan, Chad, Vince, Tiffany, Jesse, Philip, Gabrielle, Cassandra, Ava, Edward III, Nikki, Brandon, Brooke and Bradey; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Jacob, Joshua, Gerzy, Ben, Oakes, Ryver and Carson.
Preceding Martha in death were her parents; husband Clair Heberling; son Edward “Aaron” Heberling; daughter Sherri Armstrong; sister Ruth DeFisher; and an infant grandson.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.