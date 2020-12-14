Martha 'Marcie' M. Grejtak

Martha “Marcie” Mae (Novak) Grejtak, 92, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick.
The daughter of Thomas Novak Sr. and Elizabeth (Henry) Novak, she was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Blairsville.
Marcie graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1947, and was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville.
She and her late husband, Emil, helped with the Angels of Compassion and also served as Eucharistic ministers for many years at the church.
She was a very friendly lady with a vibrant personality. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and had “the gift to gab.” Marcie enjoyed walking with her neighbors every morning for over 30 years. She was always keeping herself busy. She enjoyed gardening, sewing her quilts, going to yard sales, traveling and occasional trips to the casino. She was a fantastic cook and baker. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed her Sunday dinners.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald E. Grejtak (Jan), of Fish Kill, N.Y., and Kevin M. Grejtak (Diane), of Blairsville; a daughter, Karen L. Timko (Mark), of Coral; nine grandchildren, David Grejtak, Katie Halsell, Stacy Grejtak, Daniel Grejtak, Julie Grejtak, Carrie Zimny-Shea, Christy Timko, Mark Timko Jr. and Kelly Timko; three great-grandchildren, Myla Maggio, Penelope Timko and Hope Zimny-Shea; a sister, Peggy Hornock (John), of Blairsville; a brother, Donald Novak (Renata), of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emil Grejtak, in 2016; a grandson, Mark Grejtak; and a brother, Thomas Novak Jr.
A special “Thank You” to the staff at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home for taking good care of Marcie for 7ﾽ years.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Prayers of Transfer will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with Father Stephen R. Bugay celebrant.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to the reimplemented regulations concerning COVID-19, only 10 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. Masks and face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
