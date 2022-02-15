Martin G. Buterbaugh

Martin George Buterbaugh, 93, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Noble and Flora (Bash) Buterbaugh, he was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Clymer.
Martin served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of Faith Victory Church in Starford. Martin had been employed by EE Nupp and Sons as a truck driver as well as Purchase Line and Penns Manor High Schools as a school bus driver. He enjoyed spending time working outside and on tractors but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his grandchildren, Cory Putt and Nicole (Mike) Bouch; great-grandchildren, Alicia, Corrina, Jasmine, Trey and Khloe; great-great-grandchildren, Justin and Jasmeri; sisters, Annabelle Hays and Shirley (Ray) Brently; son-in-law, Kenneth Putt; and many nieces and nephews.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara (Michaels) Buterbaugh; daughter, Deborah (Buterbaugh) Putt; and numerous siblings.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Victory Church, 92 Rhondendron St., Starford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.